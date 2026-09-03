China shares monitoring info, develops custom Mazu weather system to support Nepal’s disaster response

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China's third batch of emergency aid for Nepal, including tents, blankets, mortuary refrigerators, medical protective suits and satellite communication equipment, departed on Thursday morning, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, in response to a question about the progress of China's third batch of aid supplies to Nepal.The second group of DNA experts traveled on the same flight to assist relief efforts. China's Xizang Autonomous Region has provided two Bailey bridges, while the Red Cross Society of China and other organizations have also donated supplies. Overseas Chinese associations and Chinese enterprises in Nepal have offered additional support and donation.China will continue to provide aid based on Nepal's needs and engage in international rescue cooperation, Guo said.After the disaster, China's meteorological, water resources and other relevant departments are working closely with their Nepalese counterparts, sharing monitoring information and jointly responding to the disaster, the spokesperson said.China Meteorological Administration urgently developed a customized cloud-based version of the Mazu system for Nepal to support rescue operations, he added.Nepal expressed deep gratitude, saying this reflects the great neighborly friendship between the two countries. China will continue to strengthen cooperation and provide strong support for Nepal's emergency rescue and response operations, Guo said.Global Times