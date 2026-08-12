Statement by US and relevant countries alluding to China's missile test launch fully reveals their hypocrisy, double standards: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The so-called joint statement by the US and relevant countries at the Conference on Disarmament, which brandished the Hague Code of Conduct Against Ballistic Missile Proliferation and alluded to China's missile test launch, was driven solely by political motives and fully reveals their hypocrisy and double standards, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Wednesday.He made the remarks when asked to comment on a joint statement made by the US and relevant countries at the Conference on Disarmament, alleging that recent missile testing activity in the Pacific area did not follow the "standard practices" to provide advance notice. It is believed that the joint statement is directed at China's test fire of a submarine-launched ballistic missile in July.China urges relevant countries to stop abusing multilateral arms control mechanisms, replace irrational confrontation with sincere dialogue and create conditions necessary for enhancing dialogue and exchanges in the area of arms control, the spokesperson said.Global Times