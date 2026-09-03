FM spokesperson addresses query on some in Nepal are demanding climate compensation from world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China and Nepal are a community with a shared future linked by mountains and rivers. And China is also severely affected by this cross-border disaster. We are ready to strengthen cooperation with Nepal and the rest of the international community to jointly prevent and mitigate the negative impact of climate change, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Thursday.Guo's remarks were made when asked to comment on a query at the briefing that "some in Nepal are demanding climate compensation from the world's biggest emitters of greenhouse gases. This would be the US, India and China. This comes after the deadly flood that killed many people."Guo said that Climate change is a global challenge that requires the collective efforts of all parties. China has been a steadfast actor and major contributor in promoting global green development.We are making active and sound efforts towards the carbon peak and neutrality goals and expected to make the world's biggest cut in carbon emission intensity, Guo said.As the largest developing country, China firmly upholds the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of the developing world, strives for a fair and equitable global climate governance system for win-win cooperation, and provides assistance to other developing countries to the best of its capability via South-South cooperation, the spokesperson said.Global Times