Nepali FM thanks China for emergency assistance, stresses Nepal won't seek 'climate justice compensation' from specific countries including China

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming (left) and Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal Photo: official website of the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Zhang Maoming on Thursday expressed confidence that through joint efforts and mutual support, the Chinese and Nepali peoples will be able to overcome the mudslide disaster and tide over difficulties in a meeting with Nepali Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal.In the meeting, Khanal extended thanks for China's emergency assistance and said that Nepal has no intention of separately seeking "climate justice compensation" from any specific country, including China.Zhang said that since the severe mudslide disaster occurred, China has supported Nepal's disaster relief efforts in various forms, according to the Chinese Embassy in Nepal on Thursday.Climate change is a common challenge facing all humanity and no country can remain unaffected. China is willing to continue working with the international community, including Nepal, to strengthen exchanges and cooperation and effectively prevent and reduce the adverse impacts of climate change, Zhang said.Khanal said the Nepali government sincerely appreciates China's generous assistance at a time of crisis, and once again extended sincere sympathies to the Chinese government and people on behalf of the Nepali government.Nepal and China share the natural ecosystem of the Himalayas and are both countries affected by climate change. The Nepali side agrees with China that addressing climate change is a shared responsibility of the international community, Khanal said.Khanal stressed that Nepal has no intention of separately seeking "climate justice compensation" from any specific country, including China, and will seek compensation from the international community within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.Global Times