Spain: China, Europe to build new green industry bridge in Sichuan

Marta Betanzos, Spanish ambassador to China, gives a speech on behalf of the guest country of honor at the 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on September 3, 2026. Photo: VCG

The Embassy of Spain in China presented its national pavilion at the 2026 World Power Battery Conference in Yibin, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on September 3.Marta Betanzos, Spanish ambassador to China, said in her speech on behalf of the guest country of honor that delegates to the event were brought together by an industry that is crucial for mobility, the energy transition, and the future competitiveness of both countries' economies.In 2025, China and Spain celebrated the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership."We enjoy a mature relationship and share a commitment to moving forward based on mutual respect, reciprocity, and common benefit," said Betanzos.This evolution is already reflected in the real economy. Chinese investment in Spain is shifting from a primarily commercial presence to long-term industrial projects involving production, technology, skilled employment, and partnerships with Spanish companies. The automotive and battery sectors are playing an increasingly prominent role, Betanzos said.Spain is the second-largest vehicle producer in the European Union and boasts over 1,100 component manufacturers, alongside industry clusters, universities, and technology centers.This industrial base is advancing toward electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, and energy storage.By highlighting CATL, a company with a history closely linked to Yibin, the diplomat said that from Yibin, CATL has built world-class industrial and technological capabilities."That expertise will now have a direct link to Spain through the gigafactory that CATL and Stellantis are developing in Figueruelas, Zaragoza - an investment announced at 4.1 billion euros [$4.7 billion], with the capacity to produce batteries for around 1 million vehicles annually. We want this Yibin-Zaragoza connection to also serve as a bridge for suppliers, engineers, technology centers, and training programs in both countries," Betanzos said.She then gave it a broader picture.Take the alliance between Chery and Ebro in Barcelona for example. It represents an investment of 532 million euros, the creation of over 1,000 direct jobs, and the revival of industrial activity in the Zona Franca. The ambassador noted the cooperation has the ambition of developing research and development capabilities.Additionally, Hithium and Gotion have announced plans involving energy storage and the battery value chain."These are clear signs of a long-term industrial presence," Betanzos affirmed.The ambassador added that the monetary figure is merely the starting point.Talent is the second pillar, and the third pillar consists of partnerships."The goal is to jointly develop capabilities in those segments of the value chain that are currently less developed in Spain in line with the European Union's aim to strengthen its industrial base and its economic and technological autonomy," said Betanzos.For decades, European industry contributed to the development of numerous industrial sectors in China through alliances with Chinese partners, providing technology, talent training, and the development of local supply chains.Betanzos said Spain aims to be not merely a market for Chinese companies, but an industrial and technological partner and a base for growth in Europe.Yibin is not just hosting a conference. The city has spent five years transforming into a battery-industry cluster.The city is set to build a massive power battery industry cluster during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30), with its annual output value targeted to exceed 300 billion yuan ($44.4 billion) by 2030, local officials said, according to media reports in late October 2025.During the event, ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, a publicly owned business-oriented entity of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business's Secretary of State for Commerce - working through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in China - hosted a series of activities, including Spain-China industrial cooperation exchanges, a guest country of honor national pavilion showcase, and industry promotion sessions. The Spanish delegation conducted site visits to Spanish companies supplying the power battery sector in Yibin to gain in-depth insight into the local industrial ecosystem and manufacturing capabilities.