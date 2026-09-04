China upholds non-interference principle, ready to foster friendly ties with Nicaragua: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a media inquiry on Nicaragua's revisions to its Constitution and the deepening China-Nicaragua relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday that China consistently upholds the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and advocates respect for every country's right to pursue a development path tailored to its national conditions.China stands ready to foster friendly ties with all countries, including Nicaragua, based on mutual respect and win‑win outcomes, Guo said.Global Times