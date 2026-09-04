Beijing woman in search of mother's biological child after test points to a 29-year-old hospital mix-up

A picture of Wei Photo: Xiaoxiang Morning Post

A woman in Beijing is urgently searching for her adoptive mother's biological child after a routine medical test revealed a possible 29-year-old hospital mix-up, while her mother faces life-threatening complications from a leukemia treatment.Wei, 29, discovered she was not biologically related to her parents in May 2026. Her 53-year-old mother was diagnosed with leukemia in February and required a bone marrow transplant. During pre-transplant genetic matching, doctors noticed a disparity, prompting a DNA test in July that confirmed Wei was not their biological daughter, according to Xiaoxiang Morning Post.With her mother facing severe infection and rejection following an anonymous donor transplant from the China Marrow Donor Program (CMDP), doctors have issued two critical condition notices. Wei is appealing through media and social platforms, hoping her parents' biological child will step forward before it is too late."My mother may not have much time left. I just want her to see her biological child," Wei told Xiaoxiang Morning Post reporters.Wei was born at the Beijing Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, where 39 other newborns were admitted to the neonatal ward during her stay. While Wei suspected a hospital error must have happened during her infancy, the Haidian District Health Commission stated that investigations found no evidence of medical malpractice or swapped infants on the day of her birth. The hospital cited privacy laws restricting the release of patient records from 29 years ago.Despite official findings, Wei maintains that a mix-up at the hospital remains the only logical explanation. She has retained legal counsel to sue the hospital and gain access to vital leads.Both the hospital and local health authorities stated they would continue assisting the family within legal parameters as the urgent search for the biological child continues.Global Times