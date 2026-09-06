Update: Jiangxi landslide claims 2 lives, 11 still missing

Due to continuous heavy rainfall, a landslide hits Suichuan county, Jiangxi Province on September 4, 2026. Photo: IC

The landslide in Suichuan county in East China's Jiangxi Province has claimed two lives, while 10 people remain missing, according to the latest updates from the rescue team.One of the missing individuals was found in the collapsed structures of Mingkeng village on Sunday morning. The person showed no signs of life, China Central Television reported.Previous information showed that 39 have been evacuated after the landslide on Friday, with more than 640 rescue personnel deployed to the site as of 10:00 pm Saturday, local authorities said at a press conference.According to the county's flood control and drought relief headquarters, the mudslide damaged 12 homes as of Saturday evening, completely destroying eight and inflicting partial damage on four.Emergency responders have rescued three people from the debris, two of whom are in stable condition and one confirmed dead. Eleven individuals remain missing, though local authorities have now established the basic identity information for all the missing residents.By Saturday night, roads within the affected area have largely been restored, and emergency communications have been established in Mingkeng village. However, the road leading from the county seat to Mingkeng, which was blocked by a landslide and mudflow, still requires further effort to clear, according to Xinhua News Agency.According to official briefings, relevant national ministries and commissions immediately dispatched expert workgroups to the scene to guide rescue efforts following the disaster, with government departments at all levels activating corresponding emergency responses.Experts from Jiangxi provincial and municipal natural resources departments are providing specialized guidance. Equipping themselves with professional search and rescue gear and heavy machinery, emergency responders are conducting risk assessments of surrounding mountains, riverbeds, and roads while establishing safety cordons to prevent secondary disasters, per Xinhua.A total of 5,339 residents across the county have been evacuated to safety, the report said.Local authorities said it will focus on searching for the missing, treating the injured, handling post-disaster care.The devastating mudslide in Suichuan comes against the background of days of torrential rain brought by Typhoon Saudel.Previous information showed that typhoon activity is expected to remain relatively active in September. The consultation forecast that five to seven typhoons will form over the western North Pacific and the South China Sea this month, more than the average for the same period.Global Times