Diverse Chinese military aircraft set for 2nd Egypt Airshow, ‘showcasing PLA Air Force’s system of systems combat capabilities’

A Chinese PLA Air Force J-16 fighter jet is being refueled in mid-air by a YY-20A aerial refueling aircraft during an intercontinental deployment to Egypt for the Eagles of Civilization 2026 joint training in August 2026. Photo: official WeChat account of the PLA Air Force

At the invitation of the Egyptian military, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force will dispatch multiple aircraft including fighter jet, early warning aircraft, tanker and helicopter to participate in the second Egypt Airshow, which is being held at El Alamein International Airport from September 8 to 10, according to China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday.A Chinese military affairs expert said that China's airshow presence and joint drills with Egypt highlight deepening military ties and showcase the PLA Air Force's system-of-systems capabilities.This marks the second time China has sent military aircraft to the exhibition, aiming to enhance friendly mutual trust and strengthen diversified military cooperation between the two militaries, China's Ministry of National Defense said.This appears to be a rare appearance of Chinese-made early warning aircraft and tanker aircraft together with fighter aircraft at an international airshow, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.Compared with the 2024 lineup, which featured Y-20 transport aircraft and J-10 performance jets, this year's deployment of fighter, early warning aircraft, tanker and helicopter showcases the PLA Air Force's system-of-systems operational capability, Song noted.The expert said this system capability is particularly important for Egypt and other regional countries seeking to build less dependent national defense systems, especially in the air force domain, which is a critical strategic service branch.At the same time, Song said, Chinese-made military equipment is fully domestically produced, with reliable maintenance support. China's defense exports come without political conditions and with comprehensive after-sales service, making Chinese equipment a trustworthy partner in the international market.Song emphasized that China's arms exports are not aimed at changing regional power balances, but primarily at helping countries maintain peace and stability and supporting their security development.The airshow comes amid the China-Egypt Eagles of Civilization 2026 joint training.The Chinese and Egyptian air forces are scheduled to hold Eagles of Civilization 2026 joint training in Egypt from mid-August to early September. The training focuses on subjects such as air combat tactics, air superiority operations, and combat search and rescue, and will include force employment drills. As the second iteration of its kind, the joint training further enhances mutual trust and traditional friendship, deepens substantive cooperation between the Chinese and Egyptian militaries, and contributes to regional peace and stability, said Senior Colonel Chen Xi, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on August 14.Egypt's Ministry of Defense spokesperson posted on social media platform X on August 22 that the joint training between China and Egypt had commenced, releasing images of the participating aircraft - Egypt's MiG-29 and Rafale fighters, and China's J-16 fighter.Wang Yanan, editor-in-chief of the Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, previously told the Global Times that this joint exercise marks the first time China has deployed the J-16 and the first time Egypt's Rafale fighters have participated, a development worth noting. It reflects a relatively high level of mutual trust between the two militaries and a substantial standard of joint training.Song said that during this period, China is not only learning from Egypt through joint exercises but also showcasing the technical capabilities of Chinese military equipment at the airshow, reflecting the close China-Egypt relationship and routine military exchanges and cooperation.Through this visit to Egypt, China could have the opportunity to spread the strength of China's defense industry and demonstrate the advantages of China's aviation sector, Song added.In September 2024, according to then-Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian, at the invitation of the Egyptian Air Force, the PLA Air Force sent seven J-10 performance jets from the August 1st Aerobatic Team and one Y-20 transport aircraft to participate in the first Egypt Airshow.This was the first time the August 1st Aerobatic Team had performed in an African country, and also the longest overseas journey for the team, Wu said.Before the official opening of the airshow, the Y-20 and J-10 formation flew over the Pyramids, leaving trails of colored smoke in the colors of the Chinese and Egyptian flags, a historic moment symbolizing the deep friendship between the two countries. The Y-20 made its overseas airshow flight performance debut at the opening ceremony and was displayed statically throughout the event.The August 1st Aerobatic Team also completed their performance with wide acclaim. The participation fully demonstrated the PLA Air Force's confident and open image, further strengthening cultural exchanges and friendly interactions between the two countries and militaries, Wu said.