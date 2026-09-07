Organizers fined $72,000 after Chinese performer Guo Degang altering song about war against Japanese aggression in crosstalk show

A previous crosstalk performance by Chinese crosstalk performer Guo Degang Photo: VCG

The organizer, venue operator, and individuals involved in a crosstalk performance in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, featuring well-known Chinese crosstalk performer Guo Degang, have been warned and fined after Guo distorted and altered a famous song commemorating the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, causing a negative social impact, according to a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau on Monday.The statement said that during a dedicated performance on the evening of July 24, Guo distorted and altered a famous song depicting the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression, causing a negative social impact.An investigation by the culture and tourism bureau found that the company organizing the performance and the operator of the venue had violated relevant provisions of China's regulations on the administration of commercial performances, said the statement.In accordance with the regulations, the bureau issued a warning to the performance organizer, confiscated 48,687.4 yuan ($7254.53) in illicit gains and imposed a fine of 486,874 yuan. The company was also ordered to rectify the violations and strengthen its management of performers and performance content.The operator of the performance venue was also issued a warning and fined 110,000 yuan. The authorities said relevant personnel involved in the incident would also be dealt with seriously.The bureau said songs about the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression carry the historical memory of the Chinese nation's resistance against Japanese aggression as well as strong national sentiments, and that no individuals or organizations will be allowed to distort or alter them.Authorities will strengthen oversight in accordance with the law and effectively safeguard a sound cultural market environment, said the statement.Global Times