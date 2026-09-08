China's fourth batch of emergency aid departs for Nepal on Tuesday morning: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China's fourth batch of emergency aid supplies for Nepal departed on Tuesday morning to support the country's disaster relief efforts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.The supplies include materials and equipment for rescue and transportation, lighting and the handling of remains, Mao said.Various sectors of Chinese society have also actively extended a helping hand to Nepal. The China Foundation for Rural Development has traveled to disaster-hit areas in Nepal to set up temporary shelters and provide affected people with daily necessities and basic medical services, Mao said.The Chinese Enterprises Association in Nepal recently handed over its first batch of disaster relief donations to the Nepali side, she added."In the face of major disasters and difficulties, China will continue to stand together with Nepal, help each other and overcome the difficulties together," Mao said.Global Times