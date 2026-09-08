CHINA / SOCIETY
UNICEF says group in donor appeal video not affiliated with UN agency after donations suspended
By Global Times Published: Sep 08, 2026 10:14 PM
Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG



The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday that a public welfare organization mentioned in a recent video, in which a donor claimed she received a phone call urging her to resume donations after canceling her monthly contributions, was not affiliated UNICEF.

"The public welfare organization mentioned in the video is not UNICEF," UNICEF said in a statement on its official Weibo account, adding that it cherishes every supporter and respects each individual, with respect being an important principle it has always upheld.

The statement came after a woman in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, surnamed Liu, posted a video claiming that she received a phone call urging her to resume donations less than a month after she had stopped making monthly contributions to a charitable organization - a claim that quickly drew public attention.


In the video, Liu said that she had been making monthly donations to a foundation in Beijing for years. Due to a recent downturn in her business, she canceled her contributions after careful consideration last month.

Liu said the foundation caller her less than a month after she cancelled her donations to ask why she had stopped. When she replied that said that she "had no money," the caller allegedly laughed.

Some netizens subsequently questioned the authenticity of Liu's account. 

On Monday, Liu said the relevant circumstances had been verified in cooperation with police department and that she had not fabricated the claims, Jiupai News reported.

Global Times

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