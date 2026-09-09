Guo Lanying was not ‘China's Dolly Parton’：Why Americans struggle to understand China

Guo Lanying Photo: the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theatre's official WeChat account

Guo Lanying, one of China's most celebrated opera singers and hailed as a "People's Artist," died at the age of 97 last month. A few days ago, The Economist ran an obituary calling her "China's Dolly Parton." It was a clever line. Both women came from poverty, and both became icons that no one in their country could ignore.For readers who don't know China, the comparison works as a bridge - it tells you where Guo stood in her society before you even hear a note of her music.That's the real problem in translation between our two countries. What we understand instinctively, Americans often don't - and the reverse is just as true. Comparing Guo Lanying to Dolly Parton isn't really about two singers; it's about two very different emotional histories.Parton also died in August. Trump ordered flags to be lowered nationwide, including at US embassies abroad. That a country would lower its flags for a singer tells you something about her place in American life.Guo's weight comes from somewhere else. In 2016, a well-known writer from the island of Taiwan gave a talk at the University of Hong Kong and asked the audience, "What was the song that first shaped you?" A middle-aged man answered: "My Motherland." She assumed the song had survived through decades of political indoctrination and asked how he'd learned it. He said he'd heard it on mainland radio as a child. When she asked who else in the room knew it, the whole hall began to sing. That moment went viral online."My Motherland," sung by Guo, was written for a 1956 film about one of the bloodiest battles Chinese troops fought on the Korean Peninsula. The song has two layers. The first half is pure nostalgia - a wide river, blooming rice, white sails, and boatmen's songs. The lyricist deliberately avoided naming the Yangtze or the Yellow River; he simply wrote "a river," allowing every listener to picture the one from home.Then the second half turns: "When friends visit, we offer good wine. If wolves come, we meet them with rifles." Homesickness and national defense fuse into a single feeling. What you're protecting is the river in your own memory.For a nation that had just emerged from a century of humiliation - the Opium Wars and the Japanese occupation - the Korean War was the first real proof that China could stand and fight back.Being beaten was the baseline of modern Chinese memory. In the early 1950s, that baseline broke. Heard against that backdrop, the line about rifles carries no aggression; it's the voice of someone who has been struck for a century and can finally strike back.US' story runs the opposite way. The country was never occupied for long, nor humiliated on that scale. So American patriotism isn't built around redemption from disgrace - it's built around the promise of the individual dream, realized or not.Parton's "Coat of Many Colors" exemplifies her rise from poverty to global stardom. Her story embodies the American Dream: Hard work leads to success, a true testament to patriotism.American culture doesn't just lack a shared machinery for forging collective memory - it's suspicious of it. Individualism runs deep enough that any uniform collective emotion looks, by default, like propaganda.So, can Americans really understand "My Motherland"? Not easily - and not because of language. One song lives on a personal axis, the other on a national one. Strip away the century of humiliation, and "if wolves come" sounds like nationalist bravado instead of what it actually is: a promise of self-defense from someone who was beaten too many times.This brings us back to that obituary. Its real flaw isn't inaccuracy; it's mistaking a cognitive equivalence for an emotional one. Knowing that Guo was "China's Dolly Parton" isn't the same as understanding what her music means.This is the deeper trap in how the West so often reads China. Bridges are still worth building. A bridge carries people; it cannot carry memory. Memory has to be told. That may be the hardest part of getting Americans to understand China, including the idea of Chinese modernization.The author is a senior editor with the People's Daily. dinggang@globaltimes.com.cn. Follow him on X @dinggangchina