One S.Korea trip, two spinal fractures: twin sisters undergo surgery after getting injured in surfing experience during vacation

Medical team at Shenzhen Pingshan Hospital of Southern Medical University performs surgery in the operating room. Photo: Official WeChat account of Shenzhen Pingshan Hospital of Southern Medical University

A holiday surfing trip to South Korea took a frightening turn for a pair of 26-year-old twin sisters from Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, who both suffered serious spinal burst fractures and faced the risk of paralysis.The sisters, identified by the pseudonyms Xiaoyu and Xiaoxue, traveled to South Korea during a holiday and tried a popular sea surfing activity. Both recalled feeling their lower backs being hit by strong jolts while riding the waves, according to a case released recently by Shenzhen Pingshan Hospital of Southern Medical University.After returning to China, the sisters continued to suffer severe back pain and had difficulty moving. They later developed numbness and weakness in their legs, prompting them to seek treatment at the hospital.Examinations showed that both had burst fractures in their thoracolumbar spine, the section connecting chest and waist. The broken pieces of vertebrae were pushed into the spinal canal, putting significant pressure on the spinal cord.

Preoperative CT scan of Patient 1. Photo: Shenzhen Pingshan Hospital of Southern Medical University

Preoperative CT scan of Patient 2. Photo: Shenzhen Pingshan Hospital of Southern Medical University

Doctors warned that without timely treatment, the nerve damage could worsen and potentially lead to irreversible paralysis.Because the bone fragments had entered the spinal canal, minimally invasive surgery was considered insufficient to relieve the pressure. The medical team instead performed open surgery with internal fixation, and implanted spine-stabilizing metal screws.During the operations, doctors put back the displaced bone fragments, relieved the pressure on the spinal cord and restored spinal stability.The sisters' leg numbness eased significantly after surgery, and both were able to stand and walk on the third day after their operations, the hospital said.

Postoperative digital X-ray image of Patient 1. Photo: Shenzhen Pingshan Hospital of Southern Medical University

Postoperative digital X-ray image of Patient 2. Photo: Shenzhen Pingshan Hospital of Southern Medical University

Doctors said high-speed water sports can expose the spine to sudden bending and impact forces, which can cause a burst fracture. If a displaced bone fragment compresses the spinal cord, surgery is usually needed as soon as possible to relieve the pressure, otherwise the consequences could be severe.Global Times