‘Small circles’, geopolitical calculations hurt Global South’s tech progress, Chinese FM says on US’ AI project in Panama

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Artificial intelligence (AI) concerns the common well-being of all mankind. All sides should adhere to the principles of openness, inclusiveness, benefit for all, and being oriented toward good. The creation of closed and exclusive "small circles" and the pursuit of geopolitical calculations are not conducive to the technological development and progress of the Global South, including Latin American and Caribbean countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.Guo made the remarks in response to media reports saying that the US Embassy in Panama recently held an internal media briefing to introduce a pilot project for building the world's first AI supply chain certification and traceability platform in Panama, which was said to serve US efforts to control technology supply chains and to contain China."China is ready to work hand in hand with Latin American and Caribbean countries and other parties to build a fair and reasonable global governance system for artificial intelligence and to make AI benefit people of all countries," Guo said.