Fourth giant panda cub born in S. Korea named Shu Bao on 100th day after 220,000 join public vote

Photo: CCTV News
A giant panda cub born in South Korea was named Shu Bao on Friday as Everland marked her 100th day, with the name winning 42 percent of more than 220,000 votes cast in a public naming campaign, according to CCTV News.
Friday marks the 100th day since the birth of the fourth cub of giant pandas Le Bao and Ai Bao, which live in South Korea. Everland held a celebration on Friday to mark the cub's 100th day and announce her name.
Everland had previously launched an online public vote to name the cub, with five candidates: Zhu Bao, Jun Bao, Lin Bao, You Bao and Shu Bao. More than 220,000 people took part in the vote. Shu Bao won 42 percent of the votes, becoming the cub's official name.
The five name options
carry distinct meanings: You Bao suggests a little one who is blessed and protected; Zhu Bao evokes a treasure cherished like fine jewelry; Jun Bao points to a striking and lovely baby; Lin Bao is likened to a precious piece of jade; and Shu Bao represents brightness like the break of dawn, according to the announcement.
South Korea's media outlet Yonhap News Agency said in a report that the five finalist names all follow the shared character "Bao," which is used by the panda family.
The female cub was born on June 3, weighing just 171 grams. She now weighs 5.5 kilograms and is in good health, according to CCTV News.
Global Times