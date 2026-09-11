China raises visa fees for Japanese citizens on reciprocity principle: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China's adjustment of visa fees for Japanese citizens traveling to China is a reciprocal arrangement based on the principle of reciprocity and the Chinese Embassy in Japan had already issued a notice, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday when asked about China's announcement that it would raise visa fees for Japanese citizens traveling to China.The Chinese Embassy in Japan said on Friday that, under a reciprocal visa-fee arrangement, China will adjust visa fees for Japanese citizens traveling to China from September 14, 2026.The fee will be 16,750 yen ($108.57) for a single-entry visa and 25,100 yen for a double-entry visa. A six-month multiple-entry visa will cost 33,500 yen, while a one-year multiple-entry visa will cost 50,250 yen.The Embassy said visa applications submitted before September 14 will continue to be charged at the previous rates, while visa fees for third-country nationals will remain unchanged.The Japanese government in June decided to raise single-entry visa fees for foreigners fivefold to 15,000 yen ($90) from 3,000 yen beginning in July, marking the first increase since 1978 amid inflation and the yen's depreciation, according to the Kyodo News.Global Times