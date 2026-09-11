China lodges solemn representations to Italy, Europe over DPP politicians' activities in Italy: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has lodged solemn representations with the Italian side and the European side over "Taiwan independence" politicians traveling to Italy to attend a relevant meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.Mao made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a question concerning Taiwan island's deputy regional leader Hsiao Bi-khim being in Italy.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and certain politicians have racked their brains to seek attention wherever they go and pursue "Taiwan independence" by soliciting foreign support under the guise of democracy and freedom, Mao said, adding that such behavior is disgraceful and will ultimately be futile.Mao reiterated that there is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.China has always firmly opposed any form of official interaction between countries having diplomatic relations with China and China's Taiwan region, Mao said.The one-China principle is a universally recognized norm governing international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community, as well as the political foundation of China-Italy and China-EU relations, Mao said."We urge relevant parties to abide by the one-China principle with concrete actions," the spokesperson said.Global Times