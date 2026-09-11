CXMT’s Q2 EBIT margin hits 82%, surpassing global memory chip giants: report

CXMT File photo: VCG

Chinese memory chipmaker CXMT achieved an EBIT margin of 82 percent in the April-June quarter, outperforming US-based Micron Technology and Sandisk, South Korea's SK hynix and Samsung Electronics, and Japan's Kioxia Holdings, according to a Friday report by Nikkei Asia citing data from financial information provider QUICK FactSet.The report highlighted a shift in a sector dominated by South Korean, US, and Japanese suppliers.CXMT's profit margin bested SK Hynix's 76, as well as the 70 percent posted by Samsung's semiconductor business, the report said.The reportedly strong profitability came amid a sharp improvement in CXMT's overall performance in the first half of the year.According to the company's 2026 interim report, CXMT posted revenue of 150.31 billion yuan ($22.4 billion) in the first six months, up 873.64 percent year-on-year, while net profit attributable to shareholders reached 77.61 billion yuan. The company said the surge was mainly driven by tight global DRAM supply, rising product prices and a significant increase in sales volume.Its main business gross margin reached 84.84 percent in the first half. At a recent earnings briefing, the company said the improvement reflected both the upward industry cycle and a substantive strengthening of its own profitability, while cautioning that margins could still fluctuate with DRAM prices.At a recent earnings briefing, the company said the improvement reflected both the upward industry cycle and a substantive strengthening of its own profitability, while cautioning that margins could still fluctuate with DRAM prices.The results also come as the global memory-chip market undergoes a structural reshuffle driven by surging AI demand, Chinese experts noted. Major suppliers have increasingly shifted capacity toward high-bandwidth memory and server products, tightening supplies of conventional DRAM.Market research firm TrendForce said in its report on May 27 that market concentration in mobile DRAM has intensified, with Samsung, SK hynix, Micron and CXMT now dominating the sector, as CXMT's strength in LPDDR4X supply helped cement a "Big Four" market structure.Global Times