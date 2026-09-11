India should not miss the opportunity to work with China

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

In a 2011 interview, Henry Kissinger said something prophetic about China. "The rise of China," he said, "is inevitable." He also urged that "America needs to understand China, but it need not be afraid of China."It rang true then and it rings true now in 2026.China's rise as a phenomenal global power is not only inspirational in terms of how it got there, but it is also a beacon of hope, particularly for the Global South.China is not only a massive military power, it is also an economic powerhouse and a global trade giant around which much of the world's commerce revolves. Its vast economic reach and centrality to global supply chains has made it a pivotal force in international trade, providing the global economy with an axis around which commerce flows.China is also emerging as a serious challenger to the US in the field of technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) being the most striking example. The old perception of China as a country that merely copied the West is no longer there. Chinese companies and research institutions are making major breakthroughs in AI, robotics, electric vehicles, batteries, telecommunications, drones and other frontier technologies. China has rapidly moved from being a follower to a serious competitor.Other than its military might and economic heft, there are several factors that make China an increasingly attractive candidate for global leadership, especially for nations seeking a powerful partner they can trust. Unlike some great powers of modern history, China has not sought to impose its political model abroad, making its rise appear less threatening to other states. Despite its formidable influence, Beijing has chosen to build relationships through trade, investment and infrastructure.China's overseas engagement is framed around economic interests rather than political intervention. Its diplomacy doesn't come with the same fears of espionage, regime change or attempts at social engineering that have accompanied the foreign-policy footprints of some other major powers. By keeping business and development at the center of its outreach, China presents itself as a pragmatic partner and, for many countries, a relatively safe bet in an increasingly competitive global geopolitical environment.For India, a major global economy and an important player in international trade, being in China's neighborhood and maintaining a robust and cordial relationship come with huge benefits. Despite the historical mistrust between the two countries and the unresolved territorial dispute - both of which can, over time, be addressed through sustained engagement - India's proximity to China is rewarding.China has long been India's No.1 trading partner and views India as a long-term trade partner. This is something New Delhi should look at with greater alacrity. It presents India with a huge opportunity to leverage the strength of the Chinese economy to bolster its own.China's relationship with every regional player, big or small, is collaborative. Why should India miss out? There's nothing to lose from a great relationship with China - and everything to gain.Historically, China has always desired to collaborate with India. In 1988, when then Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visited China, the former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping linked the development of the two nations to the emergence of an Asian Century. While the economic, military and technological gap between the two countries may have widened drastically, China still wants to walk alongside India and its other neighbors.Despite some recent friction, China has repeatedly signaled its desire for a thaw. With the US falling far short of the expectations the Modi government had placed in it, India, too, needs to seriously bolster its partnership with China. Indeed, it would not be hyperbolic to describe India's ties with the current US administration as fractious. And with little prospect of any improvement in the foreseeable future, a stable and constructive relationship with China becomes all the more desirable.As of now, India requires a serious foreign policy recalibration, central to which should be a long-term strategic relationship with China. Of course, such an effort might demand a resetting of India's approach towards some of its other neighbors as well. A lasting peace and understanding with its neighbors would, in turn, create a more stable regional environment and provide the foundation for a long-term symbiotic relationship with China. China, for its part, can play a constructive role in helping India mend ties with some of its estranged neighbors.The just-concluded high-level visit to China led by India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval resulted in an 8-point consensus on the boundary dispute between the two countries. While this may not mark a giant leap in bilateral ties, it is certainly a useful foundation on which to build future initiatives. The way forward is clear: seize the opportunity created by the thaw and build on it with patience, pragmatism and strategic vision.The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and analyst who writes for national and international publications, and the editor of www.kashmirnewsline.net. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn