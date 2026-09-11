Couple finds snake hiding inside mattress following strange noises

A snack found hiding inside a mattress Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A couple in Southwest China's Guizhou Province had been hearing rustling noises under their bed for several days and assumed they were caused by a rat. However, they got a terrifying surprise when they discovered a roughly two-kilogram snake coiled up in their mattress.The woman, surnamed Wang, said her husband opened the bedroom door in the morning and was shocked to see the snake. Startled by his sudden appearance, the snake quickly slithered into the mattress, according to Litchi News under Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation.Wang's husband was terrified, but once he had recovered from the shock, he mustered the courage to drag the entire mattress outside. To prevent anyone from unknowingly taking it home, he punctured the mattress to drive the snake out.Wang said that once they got a closer look, they estimated the snake weighed about two to two and a half kilograms, per the report.The report reminded the public to stay calm when encountering a snake, keep their distance, and avoid hitting or attempting to catch it. Instead, they should contact professionals such as firefighters or forestry officials to handle the situation safely. If chased by a snake, people should run in a zigzag pattern rather than straight ahead.Global Times