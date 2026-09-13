Veteran journalist Jing Yidan dies after acute cerebral hemorrhage, aged 71

Jing Yidan Photo: media reports

Chinese veteran journalist Jing Yidan died of acute cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 71, her daughter announced on Sunday in a post on Jing's WeChat account. "My dearest mother, and the 'Big Sister Jing' so familiar to everyone, has left us today," she wrote in the death announcement.Born in 1955 in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jing was a senior television presenter and writer, and was a familiar face to generations of Chinese viewers.As the host of China Central Television, she previously took part in the live broadcasts of major events including the Hong Kong and Macau's return to motherland, and has won the national program host Golden Mic Awards three times, according to multiple media reports.In June 2026, Jing suffered an acute cerebral hemorrhage in Harbin. Her condition was serious, and she was later transferred to Beijing for treatment, where she remained hospitalized until now, according to the announcement. Her daughter, Wang Erqing, thanked the medical staff in both cities for their timely and professional care and for accompanying the family through the difficult time.Jing received many blessings and expressions of concern over the past nearly three months. "As her family members, we also received inquiries and concern from all directions," Wang wrote, thanking everyone who had given them hope and strength.The special note under the announcement said that the Jing's audio series, which has been continuously updated since 2015, will still be completed for the entire Year of the Horse. Netizens are invited to leave messages on the official WeChat account.Many netizens expressed their condolences in the comment section. A netizen left a message saying that, from the age of 4 or 5, the programs Jing hosted had been among the deepest memories of the netizen's childhood. "May you rest well and be at peace in the other world."Global Times