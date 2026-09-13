Uncovering clues

Children take part in a demonstration of intelligent crime scene investigation equipment at the third Public Security Technology and Equipment Expo in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on September 13, 2026. Photo: VCG
A robotic dog, cast in the role of a four-legged “officer,” prowled the floor, designed to venture into ...
The Nepal 8.26 mudslide disaster that struck Gyirong Port in China’s Xizang has left 43 people dead and ...
Themed “New Technology, New Equipment for New Quality Strength,” the 12th China International Exhibition on Police Equipment (CIEPE), ...