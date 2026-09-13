CHINA / SOCIETY
Uncovering clues
By VCG Published: Sep 13, 2026 09:31 PM
Children take part in a demonstration of intelligent crime scene investigation equipment at the third Public Security Technology and Equipment Expo in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on September 13, 2026. Photo: VCG

Children take part in a demonstration of intelligent crime scene investigation equipment at the third Public Security Technology and Equipment Expo in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, on September 13, 2026. Photo: VCG




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