Hyrox China submits rule revision proposal to HQ after athlete’s hygiene incident

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk (left) competes in the women's elite race at the Hyrox event while suffering bowel incontinence on September 12, 2026 in Beijing. Photo: VCG

In response to an incident where a competitor defecated while competing, Hyrox China issued a statement on Monday afternoon, saying it will push for additional rules covering scenarios involving extreme physical discomfort and public health risks at competition venues.An Australian competitor continued competing in the women's elite race on Saturday in Beijing despite suffering bowel incontinence during the event, and videos and photos circulated widely on social media, prompting discussions on hygiene and responsibility of both competitors and organizers.According to the statement, as the current Hyrox global competition rulebook does not provide clear provisions or penalties for such situations, the officiating team on duty had to make an on-the-spot judgment based on their experience at previous Elite15 events. They were unable to intervene immediately, highlighting gaps in the event's competition rules and procedures, said the statement.Joanna Wietrzyk went on to win the race in around one hour. She is one of the leading women in the sport and holds the women's Hyrox world record, having recorded 54:26 in Warsaw in April.After the day's events concluded, the team replaced the carpeting throughout the entire course and carried out a second round of deep disinfection to eliminate potential health and safety risks, ensuring that the competition could proceed normally and safely on Sunday, according to the statement.In response to the management issues exposed by the incident, Hyrox China will undertake systematic corrective measures and improvements, it said in the statement.Regarding the gaps identified in the competition rules, Hyrox China has formally engaged with the headquarters' competition team and submitted a proposal for specific rule revisions. It said it will actively push for the addition of detailed provisions covering course management, on-site intervention, event suspension and result determination in cases involving extreme physical distress or public health risks at competition venues.