Chinese, Indian oil sectors eye deeper energy cooperation in oil, new energy and green development

China National Petroleum Corporation Chairman Dai Houliang (right) meets with India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, India, on September 11, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of CNPC

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Chairman Dai Houliang met with India's Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi, with the two sides exchanging views on deepening energy cooperation, according to CNPC on Monday.Speaking at the meeting, Dai said that in recent years, the leaders of China and India have met on multiple occasions and reached important consensus on viewing each other as partners and development opportunities, providing direction for bilateral relations and laying a solid foundation for deeper practical cooperation in the energy sector.CNPC is willing to work with the Indian side to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, strengthen communication and coordination, and explore more opportunities for cooperation in oil and gas, new energy, and green and low-carbon development, said Dai. The two sides could also work together to increase their voice and influence in global energy governance and contribute to the stability and sustainable development of the global energy market, Dai said.The head of the Chinese oil and gas giant also expressed willingness to strengthen communication and coordination with the Indian side and explore more cooperation opportunities in oil and gas, new energy, and green and low-carbon development.He also said the two sides could work together to enhance their voice and influence in international energy governance and contribute to the stability and sustainable development of the global energy market.Puri said India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas attaches great importance to cooperation with CNPC. Noting that India and China are both major energy importers and consumers, he expressed hope that the two sides would strengthen communication on the basis of existing cooperation and further deepen energy cooperation through the BRICS platform.Officials and executives from India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation also attended the meeting.The meeting came as energy cooperation has become an increasingly important part of the BRICS agenda. At the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi over the weekend, leaders of BRICS countries adopted a joint declaration that recognized energy security as an important foundation for social and economic development, national security and the well-being of all countries, and called for ensuring the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with relevant international law, the Xinhua News Agency reported.