Japanese cross-party delegation’s visit to China an ‘exploratory gesture,’ yet recognition of mistakes required

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

A cross-party delegation of young Japanese lawmakers met with a senior Chinese official on Monday to exchange views on bilateral relations and people-to-people exchanges, as a Chinese analyst noted that Japan's efforts and desire to restore communication should be accompanied by recognition of its mistakes.Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), met with the eight-member cross-party delegation from the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union, led by Masahiro Komura, a lower house member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on Monday, according to a statement published by the CPAFFC.The Chinese side commended the union for its efforts to improve and develop China-Japan relations, and pointed out that Chinese people are deeply indignant over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks on the Taiwan region, which have also drawn opposition in Japan and internationally.Ignoring China's position, Japan has repeatedly crossed red lines on issues concerning China's core interests, including history and the Taiwan question, further undermining bilateral ties. It is hoped that young lawmakers, together with China-friendly groups and individuals in Japan, will fully recognize the serious harm caused by Takaichi's erroneous remarks and actions, develop a correct and objective understanding of China and its development, understand China's policies toward Japan fully and accurately, urge Japan to correct its mistakes and create conditions for the sound development of bilateral relations, the Chinese side emphasized, according to the statement.The Japanese side, which thanked the CPAFFC for hosting the delegation, said that friendly cooperation serves the interests of both countries."The union will continue to pursue a friendly policy toward China and play an active role, further strengthen communication and dialogue with China at all levels and in various fields in accordance with the principles and direction established by the four political documents, and work together with China to advance Japan-China relations in the right direction," they said.Describing the visit as a non-official, people-to-people exchange, Lian Degui, director of the Center for Japanese Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times that the Japanese side is seeking to break the impasse and improve bilateral ties against the backdrop of China-Japan relations being largely at a standstill."The trip is exploratory in nature, aiming to ascertain China's position, understand China's bottom lines, and explore what Japan can do to ease tensions and resume people-to-people exchanges," the expert noted.Japanese media outlet NHK also said in a report that amid the cooling of China-Japan ties triggered by Takaichi's remarks on the Taiwan question last November, the delegation hopes to seek clues for improving bilateral relations.When asked about the reported visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a press conference on September 3 that some visionary people in Japan are deeply concerned over the current state of China-Japan relations and wish to make an effort to improve bilateral ties."We are ready to engage with them in the hope of enhancing mutual understanding and trust as long as they abide by the four political documents, support a friendly China policy, and cherish China-Japan relations," Guo said.The trip follows a visit to China in August by another delegation of young Japanese parliament members. Lu Kang, Vice-minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said during the meeting with the delegation that China-Japan relations are now in serious difficulty, and the crux of the problem is clear. "Major principles concerning history and Taiwan bear on the political foundation of China-Japan relations and the basic trust between the two countries," Lu said.Lu hoped that visionary figures in Japanese political circles would work to bring China-Japan relations back onto the right track.Lian said that the restoration of people-to-people exchanges would serve the interests of both countries, but the prerequisite is that Japan corrects its erroneous policies and actions. Japan should not harbor any illusions that exchanges can simply resume without addressing the underlying issues, the expert noted.The expert continued that another short-term consideration for Tokyo is to create a relatively more conducive bilateral atmosphere ahead of the APEC meeting in Shenzhen. However, Japan needs to recognize that it cannot expect contentious issues from the past to be set aside and forgotten in months."Japan must make its position on the Taiwan question clear. It cannot simply reiterate, in vague terms, that its policy remains unchanged. Instead, it needs to provide a clear explanation of its position on the Taiwan question and acknowledge its mistakes," Lian emphasized.