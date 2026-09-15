Chinese mermaid athlete Yang Lu wins inaugural World Cup title with opera-inspired underwater dance

Chinese athlete Yang Lu in competition Photo: VCG

In the crystal-clear water, Chinese athlete Yang Lu, dressed in traditional Chinese opera makeup and clothing, danced gracefully beneath the surface. The expressive charm of a traditional opera role shone through her eyes and facial expressions, while every raised hand, turn and bend of her body transformed the carefully coordinated gestures and movements of opera into fluid motions underwater.At the first World Underwater Federation Mermaid World Cup & 2026 China Mermaid Open held recently in Lingshui, South China's Hainan Province, Yang won the Women's Solo Mermaid Dance title with her flowing performance."This title performance is the culmination and refinement of years of experience in integrating different creative elements. From simply combining traditional opera elements in the early days to now truly blending the spirit of opera into the water, it is my tribute to traditional Chinese aesthetics and an expression of my deep passion for mermaid sports," Yang told the Global Times."I want to pay tribute to every opera artist who has endured hardship while staying true to their original aspirations, and to every aquatic athlete who has braved difficulties in pursuit of their dreams in the water," she said. Looking ahead, Yang hopes to bring more expressions of Chinese romance and traditional Chinese elements to the underwater stage.Over 100 athletes from 12 countries and regions across the world took part in the inaugural world cup in Hainan."When swimming, you can use both legs to tread water, but once you put on a mermaid tail, you have to rely on the strength of your core and waist to move. You also need to pay close attention to your posture and rhythm and regulate the pressure in your ears, which makes it a real test of the athletes' skills," Yang Ying, one of the event's technical officials, told the People's Daily.In mermaid sports, the challenge lies in technique, while beauty lies in the presentation, said the official.Simply performing graceful movements underwater is not adequate enough to give a piece the quality and depth expected on a world-class stage, Yang noted. To stand out, a performance needs a distinctive core and its own unique style."I have always been drawn to incorporating elements of traditional Chinese opera into my underwater creations. It is a creative pursuit I have remained committed to over the years, as well as the signature style that sets my work apart from conventional underwater performances," she said.There is a saying in Chinese opera: "Let the eyes follow the hands, and let the spirit follow the form." It captures the artist's emphasis on expressing emotion and inner character through precisely coordinated movements, gestures and facial expressions.During the competitions, athletes from around the world also dressed up as sea gods or legendary figures.Yang recalled that she spent years studying the standard hand positions, body movements and postures of Chinese opera gesture by gesture, movement by movement, learning how different hand gestures convey different emotions and create different moods.However, she noted that a simple glance, a turn of the head or a lift of the hand on land all has to be adapted to the underwater environment and repeatedly fine-tuned in the water."What worried me most during the final was the last Shuixiu, or water sleeves sequence. Putting on clothing underwater is already a highly demanding maneuver. The resistance of the water makes every movement much harder, while the timing required is difficult to control, making it extremely physically demanding," the athlete told the Global Times.Shuixiu, which literally means "water sleeves," refers to the extra-long sleeves attached to the cuffs of costumes used to perform the graceful dance movements featured in various forms of Chinese folk opera. It is one of the most skillful stunts in Chinese opera. It is named for the fluid, wave-like motions sleeves create when flicked. "On my final dive, relying on the muscle memory built through countless hours of training, I successfully put on both water sleeves. At that moment, all the fatigue, hardship and pressure simply melted away, leaving me with an overwhelming sense that every bit of it had been worth it," said Yang.Hailing from Southwest China's Yunnan Province, Yang fell in love with diving when she first took up the sport in 2016. "Before I discovered diving, I often struggled with insomnia and depression. Diving helped heal me. Being in the water feels incredibly comfortable and therapeutic."The 2022 China Mermaid Open Sanya leg was Yang's first-ever competition in her mermaid diving career. For her debut, she designed a mermaid costume featuring her hometown's Wa ethnic cultural elements and incorporated movements from the traditional Wa ethnic song and dance performance into her routine. Her innovative performance earned her a third-place finish at her maiden national competition.Water sports, such as diving and paddling, have gained momentum across China in recent years. More than 400 million people in China are now engaged in outdoor sports, according to the China Outdoor Sports Industry Development Report (2024-2025) released by the Economic Department of the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS) in October, 2025.In terms of consumer activities, outdoor sports such as ice and snow sports, mountain and water sports have attracted relatively high levels of participation, the report said."Mermaid diving combines sports, art and science education. By bringing an international-level mermaid diving event to Lingshui, we hope to promote the sport's development in a more professional, international, standardized and accessible direction," Zhang Peng, deputy director of the Water Sports Management Center of GAS, told the People's Daily.As water sports gain a growing international following, Yang sees the underwater stage as a new platform for cultural expression.She hopes her performances can bring more of traditional Chinese culture to audiences around the world, allowing Chinese aesthetics to "flow" beyond the surface.