CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China wishes Brazil smooth, successful presidential election: FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Sep 17, 2026 03:55 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has reiterated its principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and expressed its wishes for Brazil's upcoming election to proceed smoothly, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday. Guo made the remarks when asked by a foreign reporter to comment on a question regarding the Wednesday meeting between Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and Special Advisor to the President of Brazil Celso Amorim, in Beijing.

Global Times
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