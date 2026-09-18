China's atomic energy scholarship supports nuclear talent training for the Global South

Photo: official WeChat account of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

China is helping developing countries build their own nuclear talent pools through the China Atomic Energy Scholarship (AES) Program, combining academic training, scientific research, and industry experience to cultivate professionals who can contribute to nuclear energy development, safety regulation, and technological research in their home countries.The latest progress was highlighted at a side event on the AES Program held on Tuesday during the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), bringing together representatives from international organizations, government agencies, universities, and the nuclear industry to discuss nuclear talent training and capacity building, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).Participants at the side event discussed how educational cooperation and joint talent development can provide more sustainable human resources support for the development of the global nuclear energy sector.China's AES Program was jointly initiated by the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) and China's Ministry of Education in 2017. The program has supported nearly 400 master's and doctoral students from 37 countries, mainly countries with emerging nuclear energy programs and Belt and Road partner countries, as China works closely with the IAEA and universities to strengthen nuclear talent training and capacity building for developing countries.Liu Jianping, a director of the board of CNNC, said nuclear talent development has become a common challenge as the global nuclear energy sector enters a new phase of development. He added that professionals with both specialized expertise and an international outlook are essential to the safe and efficient development of nuclear energy, and that the AES Program aims to train future engineers, scientists, and managers for the nuclear industry and provide talent support for the peaceful use of nuclear energy and global nuclear governance.According to CNNC, many graduates have returned to their home countries to work in nuclear regulatory bodies, nuclear power plants, and research institutes, taking part in nuclear infrastructure development, safety regulation, and technological research. Some alumni have also joined international organizations, including the IAEA.Students and alumni from Pakistan, Namibia, Ghana, and Sudan shared their study and professional experiences at the event.Amina, a student from Pakistan, described her experience in China as a journey "from uncertainty to confidence." During her studies, she learned to conduct research independently and work with classmates from different cultural backgrounds, while gaining a deeper understanding of how nuclear energy involves not only science and technology, but also safety, responsibility, and international cooperation.The event also featured discussions on cooperation with the IAEA, industry mentoring, workforce demand, and university training. Representatives from Chinese nuclear enterprises, including CNNC, State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), discussed research internships, industry demand, and corporate resources.Representatives from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA), the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), and participating universities also contributed to the discussions from their respective perspectives.Global Times