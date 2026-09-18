China suffers embarrassing defeat to Japan in Asian Games basketball semifinal

Yuto Kawashima (No.25) of Team Japan attempts to block the ball in the men's basketball semifinal match against Team China at the 20th Asian Games on September 18, 2026 in Nagoya, Japan. Photo: VCG

The Chinese national basketball team suffered an embarrassing 97-77 defeat to Japan in the men's basketball semifinal at the Asian Games on Friday, its biggest defeat against Japan in the history of their men's national-team rivalry.Although the result will have no impact on China's qualification for the world championships or the Olympics, the defeat was particularly striking given China's historical record of eight Asian Games titles.For China, the problems were most evident in transition defense, perimeter defense and rebounding, as China's head coach Guo Shiqiang acknowledged that his team had failed to execute its pregame plan."Today, throughout the whole game, from the beginning to the end, our overall defense was not good," Guo told reporters at the post-match press conference. "In defending their transition and fast breaks, we gave them too many opportunities to shoot three-pointers."China's forward Cui Yongxi said Japan's reliance on three-point shooting created a different challenge for China's defense, particularly when it came to anticipating where long rebounds would land and competing physically for them."Their offense involved a lot of three-point shots, so their long rebounds presented a different kind of challenge for us in terms of anticipation and physical contact," Cui said. "Losing rebounds hurt us the most in this game."Cui also said China's adjustment to the increasingly perimeter-oriented and fast-paced style of basketball in Asia and around the world would take time."Change comes with growing pains," he told the Global Times. "If we want to learn from the European and American styles, we first have to improve our individual abilities. Every one of us needs to be able to attack, pass and shoot. Basically, everyone needs to be versatile. We need to improve in that direction. This will take a very long time."Japan's Asian Games team head coach Daisuke Yoshimoto said his team's defensive intensity had been decisive."Obviously China is a great team, they're talented. And there are a lot of good players," Yoshimoto, who has had stints with NBA franchises the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers as an assistant coach, said in fluent English at the post-match conference. "But I think our intensity, the defense on both ends of the floor, I think that set the tone for us."China's captain Hu Mingxuan similarly attributed the defeat to problems in intensity, defense and communication."From the beginning, everyone could see that we had problems with our intensity, defense and communication, which allowed them to attack comfortably and find their rhythm," Hu said. "When we tried to correct it, we were already far behind."China had entered the tournament with the goal of reclaiming the Asian Games title after taking bronze at Hangzhou 2023."Our big goal at this Asian Games was to challenge for the championship," Guo said. "Although we lost in the semifinal and our goal and dream were not fulfilled, we still have the third-place game. We will try to play that game well and win it."Hu said the players would have little time to dwell on the defeat."The Asian Games are not over yet," he said. "After this loss, I hope everyone can show a good spirit and face the remaining game.""We need to use post-game review and training to correct the things we did badly today," Hu noted. "Since we play again the day after tomorrow, everyone needs to get enough rest and prepare well."Cui also said the defeat should become part of the team's longer-term development."Competitive sport is about growing through failure," he said. "Today is very regrettable because all of us wanted to win this game. Sometimes when you want something too badly, it can have the opposite effect."