Man in Hubei attacked by bee swarm, left with nearly 1,000 stingers

Bee stingers removed by doctors from the man after the swarm attack. Photo: Guangming Online

A man in Central China's Hubei Province was recently attacked by a swarm of bees while out for a walk, leaving nearly 1,000 venomous stingers embedded across his body and putting him at risk of severe multi-organ damage, according to a report by Chinese media outlet Guangming Online.The large amount of bee venom that entered his bloodstream put him at extremely high risk of damage to multiple organs. After receiving emergency treatment at a local hospital, Wang was urgently transferred to a hospital in Wuhan.According to the emergency surgeon who treated him, the patient's injuries were shocking when he arrived at the hospital. His head and face, lips, the backs of his hands and other parts of his body were covered with densely packed black stingers. The number was roughly estimated at nearly 1,000."Bee stingers have barbs and venom sacs. After piercing the skin, they can continue releasing venom, so we had to act as quickly as possible," the doctor said.A "stinger removal team" consisting of one doctor and two nurses used magnifying glasses, fine tweezers and injection needles to remove all the stingers one by one over three hours, per the report. The medical team then worked continuously to provide comprehensive treatment, bringing the patient out of danger.The doctor explained that the dangers of bee venom go far beyond localized skin damage. If attacked by a swarm of bees, people should not run, wave their hands or swat at the bees. Sudden, vigorous movements may agitate the swarm. Instead, remain calm and slowly move away to an open, safe area.Global Times