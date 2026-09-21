Eight killed, one injured in textile factory fire in Shunde, S.China’s Guangdong

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Eight people were killed and one injured after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at a textile company in Shunde district, Foshan, South China’s Guangdong Province, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing provincial authorities.Search and rescue operations had been completed as of Monday afternoon, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.The injured person is in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital, while the cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to CCTV.The fire broke out at a textile company in Changxing industrial park in Jun’an Township, Shunde district, at 3:12 pm on Sunday, with firefighters and rescue personnel dispatched to the scene, according to CCTV.The fire was brought under control by 3:45 pm and fully extinguished by 4:10 pm. The fire broke out in a two-story brick-and-concrete factory building used for production activities including denim washing.The fire affected an area of approximately 200 square meters and did not spread to other areas. A total of 63 people at the scene and in surrounding areas were rescued or evacuated, CCTV reported.Global Times