CHINA / SOCIETY
Eight killed, one injured in textile factory fire in Shunde, S.China’s Guangdong
By Global Times Published: Sep 21, 2026 04:14 PM
Latest news

Latest news


Eight people were killed and one injured after a fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at a textile company in Shunde district, Foshan, South China’s Guangdong Province, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing provincial authorities. 

Search and rescue operations had been completed as of Monday afternoon, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The injured person is in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital, while the cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to CCTV. 

The fire broke out at a textile company in Changxing industrial park in Jun’an Township, Shunde district, at 3:12 pm on Sunday, with firefighters and rescue personnel dispatched to the scene, according to CCTV. 

The fire was brought under control by 3:45 pm and fully extinguished by 4:10 pm. The fire broke out in a two-story brick-and-concrete factory building used for production activities including denim washing. 

The fire affected an area of approximately 200 square meters and did not spread to other areas. A total of 63 people at the scene and in surrounding areas were rescued or evacuated, CCTV reported. 

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Probes find factory where fire claimed 28 lives piled combustible materials despite repeated inspections, fire lanes occupied, lacked sprinklers: media reports

Following the massive fire at a shoe factory on July 9 in a town of Jinjiang, Quanzhou, East ...

Enterprises in E.China's Fujian step up safety checks after deadly factory fire, labor-intensive industries targeted

Following a deadly fire at a footwear factory in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on Thursday that ...