China adds two drug precursor chemicals to export-control list for US, Mexico and Canada

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China has added two drug precursor chemicals to an export-control catalogue requiring licenses for shipments to the US, Mexico, and Canada, the Ministry of Commerce and four other government departments announced on Tuesday. The decision increases the number of listed chemicals requiring export permits from 16 to 18.The two substances, methyl 1-phenethyl-4-oxo-3-piperidinecarboxylate and ethyl 1-phenethyl-4-oxo-3-piperidinecarboxylate, have been added to Part I of Annex 1 of China's catalogue of drug precursor chemicals subject to export controls for specific countries and regions.The adjustment took effect immediately, according to the announcement, which was jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Emergency Management, the General Administration of Customs, and the National Medical Products Administration.Under the revised catalogue, exporters must obtain licenses before shipping chemicals listed in Part I of Annex 1 to the US, Mexico, or Canada. Licenses are also required for exports of chemicals listed in Part II to Myanmar, Laos, and Afghanistan.Exports of the listed chemicals to other countries and regions do not require licenses under these destination-specific regulations, the announcement said.The five departments said the revision was intended to further strengthen China's management of drug precursor chemical exports.Also on Tuesday, China's anti-narcotics authorities warned companies and individuals to prevent two chemicals, medetomidine and tartaric acid, from being diverted into narcotics production, according to a release from the Ministry of Public Security.The office of the China National Narcotics Control Commission urged businesses and individuals to strictly comply with earlier warnings issued by the office while handling such substances and prevent them from entering illegal channels. Companies and individuals should comply with Chinese and foreign laws and regulations when dealing in or exporting these chemicals, the office said.The warning is the latest move in China's intensified efforts to prevent chemicals with potential applications in illicit drug production from being diverted into illegal channels.In November 2025, China also added 13 types of precursors for fentanyl-related substances to its export control list and applied country-specific measures to the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In May 2026, three additional types of fentanyl-related precursors were added to the list applicable to those three countries, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times