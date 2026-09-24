China, US maintain communication on arrangements for heads-of-state interactions within the year: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China and the US maintain communication on arrangements for interactions between the two heads of state within the year, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday when asked whether China and the US plan to hold more economic and trade talks on the sidelines of the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in Hong Kong or during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, and whether China would formally invite US President Donald Trump to Shenzhen.Guo also noted that regarding the China-US economic and trade consultations mentioned, reporters should consult China's competent authorities.Global Times