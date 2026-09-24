BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China, US hold first dialogue on AI, to maintain close communication under economic, trade consultation mechanism: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Sep 24, 2026 05:26 PM
MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT


China and the US held their first dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism at the recently held eighth round of economic and trade consultations in the US, a Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) spokesperson said on Thursday. During the latest round of economic and trade consultation, the two sides reached multiple points of consensus.

Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks while briefing the latest progress of China-US economic and trade consultations at a regular press conference.

Guided by the important consensus between the two heads of state and following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, the two sides conducted candid, in-depth, and constructive exchanges on economic and trade issues of common concern, including implementing the existing consensus of economic and trade consultations, reciprocal tariff reduction arrangements, establishing a trade council and an investment council, and extending the joint arrangement of the Kuala Lumpur economic and trade consultation, and reached multiple points of consensus, He said. 

Under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, the two sides held their first dialogue on AI.

China will maintain close communication with the US side on follow-up work under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, the spokesperson said.

 
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