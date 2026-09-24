China-Uzbekistan military trade cooperation not directed at any third party: defense spokesperson on reported J-10CE delivery

An official Uzbek broadcast shows a Chinese J-10CE fighter jet on August 28, 2026. Photo: Screenshot of O'zbekiston 24

China and Uzbekistan and their militaries maintain friendly relations, and their normal military trade cooperation complies with international law and established international practice and is not directed at any third party, Jiang Bin, spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense said. He made the remarks in response to a question regarding the reported delivery of J-10CE fighter jets to the air force of Uzbekistan, making it the second country to acquire the aircraft.Global Times