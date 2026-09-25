Photo contest marks 20th anniversary China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership

Chang Jian, Deputy Director General of the Department of European Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (left) and Ambassador of Greece to China Evgenios Kalpyris (2nd from right) pose for a group picture with a Chinese awarded photographer in Beijing on September 23, 2026. Photos: Dong Feng/GT Greek Embassy in China hosted an award ceremony of the photo contest "Greece Through China's Lens" to mark the 20th anniversary of China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership. Ambassador of Greece to China Evgenios Kalpyris and Chang Jian, Deputy Director General of the Department of European Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted the achievements of cultural exchange, resonance and cooperation between the two countries in their speeches.

Ambassador Kalpyris underlined in his opening remarks that the millennia-old exchanges between the two civilizations of Greece and China are so important. Today, the Greek Embassy in China celebrates the two-decade old China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership. "Let us seize this important milestone of the 20th anniversary to achieve even more fruitful results," the diplomat said, extending his gratitude to all the participants of the competition."Each of your shots taken in Greece embodies delicate sentiments, a sense of awe, artistic vision and refined aesthetics. You serve as genuine bridges of friendship that links our two countries," Kalpyris affirmed.Chang, in his remarks, said that photography functions as a bridge for emotional resonance and mutual understanding between China and Greece.Chang noted that the 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership and shared values of harmony and inclusiveness have gone beyond bilateral dimensions. "Mutually beneficial cooperation and cultural exchanges are two key pillars of China-Greece relations."Taking the ease of taking pictures nowadays into account, Change said that photography works turn out to be more precious, arguing that it is not about composition of the sophisticated techniques which are important, but also emotional resonance, "the thoughts, the insights and the warmth it conveys, be it looking at Greece through Chinese eyes or seeing China through Greek lenses."Chang underscored that both peoples share the passion for life, respect for nature and the value placed in people. "We see how much more we have to contribute and complete each other," Chang added.For the competition, the Greek Embassy invited Chinese nationals to capture, through their photographic lens, their impressions of Greece, showcasing the country's landscapes, people, culture and contemporary life.The online competition attracted hundreds of entries from different parts of China, reflecting the strong interest of the Chinese public in Greece. The jury then selected 50 finalists and five awards.The award ceremony brought together the finalists and winners of the competition, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Greek and Chinese photographers.Chen Yuhao, an enthusiast of Greek, told the Global Times that his awarded photography was taken during his tour in a niche museum in Greece. He plans to visit the European countries again someday.

Ambassador of Greece to China Evgenios Kalpyris

Ambassador Kalpyris told the Global Times that among the awarded photographs, he is impressed by the clarity, purity and transcendence of Greek lights.From his perspective, the aesthetic qualities to Greece's identity is highly relevant to the country as land of reason and moderation."Because of these characteristics, we have the foundation for sincerity. It is the necessary foundation to build trust," said Kalpyris, adding that in the session, he felt warm spirit and warm environment when Greeks and Chinese meet.