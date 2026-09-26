China, US reach consensus on eight outcomes in Xi's visit; historic visit enriches connotation of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability

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Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have reached a consensus on eight outcomes, according to a release made public after Xi wrapped up his US visit on Friday.Chinese expert believes that the latest outcomes further enrich the connotation of bilateral ties, reflect the shared willingness of China and the US to maintain stable bilateral relations, and inject certainty into the sound, steady and sustainable development of China-US relations.Xi paid a state visit to the US from Wednesday to Friday, during which he had an in-depth exchange of views with Trump on bilateral relations as well as major international and regional issues.The first item among consensus on eight outcomes, critical to the overall development of China-US ties, noted that "the two leaders have agreed to build a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity," according to the official release, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.According to a release by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, briefed travelling journalists that an important political outcome of the state visit is that the two sides have further enriched the connotation of the new positioning for China-US relations, underscoring the importance of respect, fairness and reciprocity. This provides clearer strategic guidance for China and the US to explore the right way for major countries to get along.As Foreign Minister Wang further explained, respect means respecting each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, respecting the social systems and development paths each side chooses, and respecting each other's core interests and major concerns. Fairness means conducting mutually beneficial cooperation, resolving differences through consultation, rejecting zero-sum games where one side wins and the other loses, and not pursuing unilateral absolute advantages. Reciprocity means the two countries enjoy equal sovereignty with no hierarchy between them. Both sides should reject hegemony and bullying, address each other's concerns on a reciprocal basis, and advance cooperation across various fields in a balanced manner.Diao Daming, vice dean of the National Academy of Development and Strategy of Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Saturday that consensus on eight outcomes reflects the shared willingness of China and the US to keep bilateral relations stable. They chart a clear path for the sound, steady and sustainable development of China-US ties and inject certainty."Managing differences through respect, shaping order through fairness and delivering mutual benefits through reciprocity is consistent with China's long-standing principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation in handling China-US relations," said Diao.Therefore, the connotation of this new positioning not only inherits previous principles and carries forward historical experience, but also represents the continued evolution of the right way for China and the US to get along in the new era, the expert added.According to the release of the consensus on eight outcomes, two leaders also agreed to support each other as China will host the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November and the US will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in December, expressing intention that they will attend each other's event.On Iran, the two leaders have agreed that Tehran should fulfill its commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. No country or institution shall charge transit fees for passage through international waterways, according to the release.The release also noted that the two leaders recalled that China and the US were allies during World War II, and fought side by side to win the war.According to Foreign Ministry's release, Wang said this year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trial. As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and the US share the common responsibility of upholding the post-war international order and preventing the resurgence of militarism.Among the consensus, the two leaders also acknowledged the positive role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, and recognized the outcomes achieved by their respective economic and trade teams, namely the establishment and advancement of such mechanisms as a trade council, a $30-billion reciprocal tariff reduction arrangement, and an extension of what have been achieved in the Kuala Lumpur consultation.They instructed that those outcomes be implemented.Wang said that as the world's two largest economies, it is an objective fact that China and the US are intertwined with each other. History tells us that both sides stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. To help each other thrive and pursue win-win cooperation is the only right choice. China-US cooperation bears on the well-being of peoples of both countries and shapes the global political and economic landscape, said Wang, according to the ministry's release.On bilateral counternarcotics law enforcement cooperation, the two leaders commended the tangible results. Recently, the two sides have worked closely to jointly crack multiple cases involving new psychoactive substances and precursor chemicals, and arrest dozens of suspects in both countries.China-US law enforcement cooperation has effectively safeguarded the life and property security of the two peoples and raised the "safety factor" for the development of bilateral relations, said Wang.As to artificial intelligence (AI), they agreed to establish China-US AI dialogue to exchange views on AI-related risks and benefits, with the next round to be held in November. A communication channel for AI-related incidents will also be set up.The US side welcomes the upcoming arrival of two giant pandas leased by China to Zoo Atlanta, according to the release.In addition to the eight outcomes, the Chinese and US militaries agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as possible on strengthening crisis communication and prevention.The consensus on eight outcomes between China and the US is actually highlighting the importance of the two countries meeting each other halfway and pursuing win-win cooperation for both nations and the wider world, said Diao.A stable China-US relationship and consensus across multiple areas benefit peoples of both countries, inject sustained certainty and stability into the world, and meet the universal expectations of the international community, he added.