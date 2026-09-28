‘China Travel’ takes a fitness turn: Global visitors check into weight-loss camps

In early 2026, the phrase "Very Chinese Time" went viral on global social media platforms. Content centered around China's everyday life has been widely viewed and discussed, bringing the Chinese experience into the international public sphere in an extremely down-to-earth way. However, this phenomenon goes beyond mere online popularity - it is unfolding amid the ongoing reshaping of the global order and the accumulation of anxiety in Western societies. A deeper transformation is emerging, as China's lifestyle, pop culture and technological practices are increasingly recognized, discussed and used as references around the world.This series uses "Very Chinese Time" as an observation lens to go beyond a single internet trend and systematically showcase how the Chinese experience is entering global everyday life. This is the seventh installment of the series.

People exercise on treadmills at a gym in Beijing. Photo: VCG

André Helgesen's first workout at a weight-loss camp in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, left him wondering how he would get through the next 28 days.The Swedish traveler had thought he was reasonably fit. But one session into a schedule built around several daily workouts, he was already reconsidering what he had signed up for. "I got really humbled in the first workout," he told the Global Times.He had discovered Chinese weight-loss camps through a post on Reddit while backpacking in Asia. With China already on his itinerary, he decided to turn part of the trip into a personal challenge.Helgesen is not alone. Videos shared by other foreign participants are making weight-loss camps an unexpected new experience for some visitors to China.The interest comes as overseas visitors explore more of everyday life in China. The country recorded 22.91 million inbound foreign visits in the first half of 2026, up 20.4 percent year-on-year, the People's Daily reported, citing the National Immigration Administration. Travel industry representatives interviewed by the Xinhua News Agency described growing interest in local culture and immersive experiences beyond visits to major attractions.Meanwhile, within China, weight management has also gained greater public attention. A national initiative launched in 2024 by 16 government departments seeks to improve awareness, practical skills and support for healthy weight management over three years. Commercial camps are one option consumers encounter, though their routines and services vary.As more international visitors discover these options online, Chinese fitness providers, doctors and hospitals are adapting their services to make it easier for them to seek advice and care.For international participants, the experience involves more than exercise. Their accounts describe learning unfamiliar routines, negotiating language barriers and living alongside people working toward similar goals.At Helgesen's camp, the day began at 8 am with a weigh-in, followed by breakfast. By 9:30 am, the first two-hour workout was underway. Another session followed in the afternoon, with an evening class after the day's last meal.The timetable left little room for improvisation. Staff checked attendance, and the long stretch between dinner at 5 pm and breakfast the next morning was difficult for him. During his first week, he recalled, he was exhausted and looking forward to Sunday's rest.Yet Helgesen had not arrived expecting a month to solve a lifelong struggle with his weight. Before coming to China, he had already spent two years reducing his weight from 138 kilograms to 88 kilograms through changes to his eating habits, regular exercise and walking, he told the Global Times.The camp was a new challenge he wanted to take on after that longer effort."I wanted to lose the little extra weight to feel more comfortable about myself. But I also wanted to challenge myself," he said.There was some flexibility within the routine. Helgesen asked to replace the evening group class with his own weight training, and staff agreed. Between sessions, he sometimes walked to a nearby shopping mall for coffee and a working Wi-Fi connection.

André Helgesen documents his daily life at a weight-loss camp in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Photos: Courtesy of Helgesen

Communication required more effort. Without English-speaking staff readily available, he relied on translation app and fellow participants who could help interpret.Once there, however, he found company. On his first day, he received an invitation to go to the cinema after training. Roommates later took him out for meals and activities, helping translate conversations along the way. One Chinese participant he befriended had returned from studying overseas and planned to spend three months at the camp before entering life's next chapter.Helgesen said having fewer everyday distractions helped him concentrate on what he had come to do.Other foreign participants have described a similar combination of demanding routines and companionship. TL Huang, an Australian creator, told ABC that her camp required attendance at all workout classes, restricted outside food and required permission to leave. Her schedule included 19 workouts a week and twice-daily weigh-ins.She also described the strain the program could place on participants, including a roommate who became stressed when her weight did not fall. For Huang herself, however, sharing the experience with others pursuing the same goal made the setting feel like "a team or community," she told ABC.Online, creators have given these programs catchy labels, turning their strict routines and demanding schedules into part of the attraction.Their videos show early weigh-ins, as well as tightly scheduled workouts and meals, turning an unfamiliar type of fitness program into something overseas viewers can picture themselves trying.The attention has traveled from one participant to the next. Singaporean Alexis Tan first discovered the camps through Huang's Instagram videos; after Tan attended a camp herself, videos of her experience accumulated more than two million views online.Under another participant's Instagram video, one viewer commented, "Someone needs to send me to the Chinese fat camp."The fascination has also prompted discussions on Reddit. Some users asked whether Americans could join or called the experience a useful break from their usual routine. Others worried about the intensity of the training and whether any weight loss would last after returning home.

André Helgesen documents his daily life at a weight-loss camp in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Photos: Courtesy of Helgesen

For prospective foreign participants, the concern was also social: one commenter asked whether someone who spoke no Chinese would be welcomed and helped through the first few days.For some intrigued viewers, the first challenge comes well before the workouts: finding a camp they can understand and book.Reviews by Malaysian participants on social media platform Xiaohongshu (RedNote) helped Tan choose a two-week program in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, CNA reported.What Tan booked was an organized stretch of daily life: accommodation, prepared meals and scheduled training in one place. The packages vary by camp. At a camp in Beijing's Miyun district, a 28-day stay costs about $590 to $890, depending on the room type, with meals, accommodation and exercise classes included.Tan was one of four foreigners among roughly 60 people at her camp. But after she posted about the experience, its operator received around 40 inquiries in a short period, according to the report. Operators interviewed by the broadcaster said interest from Singapore and Malaysia was growing, though inquiries do not necessarily turn into bookings.Helgesen searched for camps using Chinese translations, then translated the information he found back into English. At the camp, he relied on translation software and fellow participants when staff could not communicate with him in English.Some operators in China have begun translating schedules and are looking for English-speaking coaches."If the goal is to attract more foreigners," Helgesen said, camps would need English-language websites and staff who could explain the program to overseas guests.The growing interest in weight-loss camps has also drawn attention from China's weight management industry.Zhu Xian, founder of Shanghai-based health-management company Ihuoli, told the Global Times that most of her foreign clients are between 40 and 60 years old. Many enjoy competitive sports and do intense cardio workouts, but spend less time on strength training. Some have substantial muscle mass alongside high body fat, she said.Zhu said the industry should not rely on short-term weight-loss camps alone to help people manage their health. She pointed instead to professional assessments, an understanding of each person's physical baseline, personalized plans and support both in person and online. "Those are the key to keeping the results," she said.On a summer day, a Polish man named Konkol walked into the weight management clinic at the International Medical Department of Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital. He weighed 130 kilograms, had a body mass index of 37.6 and was dealing with several metabolic disorders.After a medical evaluation, a clinic combining traditional Chinese and Western medicine developed an individual plan for him. His care continued for about six months. By then, he had lost 22 kilograms and his BMI had fallen to 31.2, Li Xiaohua, director of the hospital's endocrinology department, told the Global Times."Key indicators, such as his low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and blood pressure also improved, and his metabolic risks were significantly reduced," Li said."For Chinese or foreigners alike, weight loss is not simply about becoming thinner; metabolic health is the real goal," she added.Konkol's hospital treatment followed a different timetable from a fitness camp. His case also shows another service available to an international patient seeking help with weight management in China: clinical assessment and care over months, with doctors tracking indicators beyond body weight.Shanghai Seventh People's Hospital's International Medical Department provides specialist consultations and support across languages, according to a September guide to the hospital.The first encounter with a Chinese doctor may now happen on a phone screen. On Instagram, some doctors in China explain medical procedures and answer common health questions in English, making their expertise easier for overseas audiences to discover before they consider a consultation.For weight management, that online visibility opens another path from curiosity about healthcare in China to a conversation with a medical team.These clinics are expanding across China. At a February press conference, the National Health Commission said more than 5,500 medical institutions at the secondary level or above had established healthy weight management clinics. Its goal for 2026 is for all public tertiary general hospitals to provide the service.Helgesen's own weight-loss efforts had begun two years before he entered the camp. Asked what he would take away from his stay beyond a number on the scales, he spoke about finishing a challenge he had initially doubted he could complete."The absolute biggest thing I'll take with me is my new mindset," he told the Global Times.Before leaving, he asked to take a photograph with the coaches and staff. More than a dozen people rearranged their schedules to join him. He is now planning another visit to China, with a list of places discovered through other travelers' posts and invitations from Chinese friends.Zhu Xuanlin contributed to the story