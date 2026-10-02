Why were Ping Ping and Fu Shuang chosen for the US? Chemistry matters

Giant panda Fu Shuang (left) and Ping Ping Photos: The China Wildlife Conservation Association

Giant pandas Ping Ping and Fu Shuang have arrived at their new home at Zoo Atlanta. But why were this pair chosen for the journey to the US? The China Wildlife Conservation Association offered an explanation on Friday.Genetic diversity is a top priority in giant panda breeding. When selecting pandas for overseas research cooperation programs, population breeding experts carefully assess genetic relationships based on rigorous pedigree data, the China Wildlife Conservation Association said on its WeChat account.The association noted that individual pandas are then scientifically selected to avoid inbreeding, a crucial step in safeguarding the long-term health and stability of the captive giant panda population.Li Mingxi, deputy director of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, where Ping Ping and Fu Shuang lived before departing for the US, told China Central Television that four main factors matter in selecting giant pandas for international cooperation programs: age, genetics, health and temperament.“First, we consider age,” Li said. “We cannot choose pandas that are too young, because they are not yet fully independent and may be more susceptible to changes in their surroundings. Nor can we choose pandas that are too old, given that they are expected to spend 10 years overseas. We therefore generally select pandas between 4 and 6 years old.”The second consideration is genetics. “These two pandas carry the goodwill and best wishes of the Chinese and American peoples,” Li said. “We hope they will successfully breed there — ideally having several cubs and eventually returning to China as a family.”Health is another important factor. “The two pandas selected for the cooperation program need to be healthy and energetic, and able to adapt to a new environment as they will have a decade-long stay abroad,” he said.Finally, experts consider temperament. “The pandas should have gentle dispositions and, ideally, take a liking to each other,” Li said. “We hope they will be compatible enough to mate naturally in the future.”Ping Ping and Fu Shuang landed in the US for a 10-year stay on Sunday, enabling locals to refresh decades-old bonds between China and the US after a gap of nearly two years, per Xinhua News Agency.