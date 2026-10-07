Documentary discloses the moments when hoods removed after ringleader and key members of major cross-border gambling and fraud criminal syndicate escorted back to China

Chen Zhi Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

The moments when Chen Zhi, the ringleader of a major cross-border gambling and fraud criminal syndicate based in Cambodia and two other key members of the group were escorted back to China and had their hoods removed was disclosed in the third episode of a major documentary aired by China’s state broadcaster.The series, titled “The Demise of Myanmar-Based Telecom Fraud,” was aired from Monday to Wednesday by China Central Television (CCTV).The CCTV video shows that on January 7, 2026, China’s Ministry of Public Security dispatched a working group to escort Chen, founder of Cambodian business empire the Prince Group, from Phnom Penh back to China. On April 1, Li Xiong, a key member of the criminal syndicate, was repatriated from Phnom Penh to China, followed by Liu Ren, another key member of the criminal group, on June 17.Chinese police have vowed to maintain a relentless crackdown on telecom fraud and called on governments worldwide to work together to combat the crime, CCTV reported.The Prince Group, operated by Chen, claims itself as a multinational business conglomerate with investments in resorts, hotels and other projects in Cambodia. It is one of the country’s largest corporate groups. However, the group actually lured workers with fake job advertisements, tortured them and forced them to conduct telecom scams, in which victims were tricked into transferring cryptocurrency in exchange for huge investment returns they are promised, Beijing Daily reported.In 2016, Chen directed Liu and others to establish the Jin Bei Group in Cambodia. The group operated multiple online gambling platforms, aggressively soliciting Chinese citizens to participate in online gambling. Since 2020, Jin Bei Group has operated scam compounds in Cambodia and carried out large-scale telecom and online fraud involving vast sums of money. In addition, Liu is also suspected of serious violent crimes, including unlawful detention and intentional assault, Beijing Daily reported.Li, former chairman of Huione Group, a subsidiary of Prince Group, is suspected of multiple crimes, including operating casinos, fraud, illegal business operations, and concealing or disguising the criminal proceeds, per Beijing Daily.The documentary is jointly produced by China’s Ministry of Public Security and China Media Group. The three-episode documentary series offers an unprecedented look into the horrific reality of Myanmar cyber fraud networks, as well as China’s determination and relentless crackdown on notorious cross-border cyber-scam operations.Global Times