Resolving economic and trade differences through equal dialogue and consultation serve common interests of China, the EU: FM spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China consistently believes that upholding openness and cooperation and resolving economic and trade differences through equal dialogue and consultation serve the common interests of both China and the EU, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.Mao made the remarks in response to a media inquiry seeking comment on reported China-EU trade talks being held in Beijing."I would refer you to the competent authorities for the specifics," Mao said.Global Times