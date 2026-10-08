China to deepen strategic communication with Russia during Patrushev’s visit: Chinese FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China is ready to take this visit as an opportunity to work with Russia to deepen strategic communication, promote practical cooperation, and keep injecting new momentum of development into China-Russia relations in the new era, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday in response to a question about relevant arrangements for Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev’s visit to China.China and Russia are comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for the new era. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, recent years have seen deepened political mutual trust, closer strategic coordination and continuously expanding cooperation that is mutually beneficial between China and Russia, Mao said. The two sides have set a fine example of a new type of international relations and relations between neighboring major countries, the spokesperson noted.This is the first visit to China that Patrushev has made in the capacity of the Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and other department chiefs will meet with Chairman Patrushev respectively to exchange views on bilateral relations and cooperation on maritime affairs, Mao said.Global Times