China nominates Song Li to run for WHO director-general: Chinese FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has nominated Doctor Song Li to run for the position of director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed at a regular press briefing on Thursday.At the briefing, a reporter asked Mao about a Reuters report, citing four diplomats and a source familiar with the matter, said that China plans to put forward Song to lead the WHO, giving Beijing a chance to expand its influence after the US quit the WHO.The reporter asked whether China could confirm the nomination plan and, if so, whether the US withdrawal from UN specialized agencies such as the WHO presented an opportunity for China to step in.Mao said the WHO, as the UN specialized agency for health, plays a leading and coordinator role in global health governance."At a time when multilateralism is facing challenges and much remains to be done in advancing global health, the role of the WHO director-general is particularly important in ensuring that the organization continues to develop steadily amid new changes and circumstances," Mao said.China's nomination of Dr. Song Li reflects its willingness to work with all parties to jointly promote the building of a global community of health for all, and demonstrates China's firm support for multilateralism and the WHO, Mao said."We believe that if Dr. Song Li is elected WHO director-general, she will help the organization play a more active role in improving the health and well-being of all humanity," Mao said.Global Times