China supports India in successfully hosting this year’s BRICS Summit: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked to comment on the recent visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China, and whether China will attend this year's BRICS Summit to be held in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying held the China-India vice foreign minister and foreign secretary-level dialogue with Misri in Beijing. The two sides exchanged views on implementing the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continuously enhancing political mutual trust, advancing exchanges and cooperation across various fields, properly handling differences and frictions, and advancing China-India relations along a sound and stable track, Mao said.On BRICS cooperation, Mao said that BRICS serves as an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. China attaches high importance to and takes an active part in BRICS cooperation. We support India, the chair country, in successfully hosting this year's BRICS Summit, Mao said.Global Times