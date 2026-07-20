China reaffirms support for ASEAN centrality in regional cooperation ahead of foreign ministers’ meeting

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Following the announcement that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 22, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that ASEAN is a friendly neighbor and an important cooperation partner of China, and a priority direction in China's neighborhood diplomacy. China supports ASEAN's central role in the regional cooperation architecture and expects East Asian cooperation to maintain strong momentum and continue making positive contributions to regional and global stability, development and prosperity, Lin said.This year marks the commencement of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period and the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership. Under the strategic guidance of leaders of China and ASEAN countries, China-ASEAN relations have maintained sound development momentum, Lin said.China hopes that the Foreign Ministers' Meeting will further consolidate consensus on development and cooperation, jointly advance the building of the five shared homes of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty and friendship, and make new progress in promoting a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, the spokesperson said.