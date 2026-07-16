CHINA / DIPLOMACY
NED report rife with lies, fallacies and disinformation: Chinese FM spokesperson
By Global Times Published: Jul 16, 2026 05:04 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that the so-called report related to China and Russia released by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is made with malicious motives and constitutes egregious conduct, to which China expresses firm opposition.

The NED fabricated and released the report, which is rife with lies, fallacies and disinformation. It deliberately concocts and hypes the so-called narrative of "authoritarian expansion," smears China's foreign exchanges and international cooperation, and stokes the "China threat theory," Lin said.

For a long time, under the guise of "promoting democracy," the NED has sought to subvert foreign governments, meddle in other countries' internal affairs, incite division and confrontation, manipulate and disrupt public opinion, and carry out ideological infiltration, bringing grave disasters to many nations. It has a long and sordid track record of misconduct, earned an infamous reputation, and is condemned by the international community, Lin told a Thursday regular press conference.

China has consistently pursued friendly cooperation with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, stood ready to share development opportunities with the world, and upheld international fairness and justice. China is widely recognized as a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, and defender of the international order, the spokesperson said.

"We urge relevant US institutions and individuals to adopt a correct outlook on China, discard prejudice and arrogance, stop political manipulation, and focus more on addressing their own domestic issues," Lin said.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
China firmly supports Cuba in opposing foreign interference: Chinese FM on US escalation of sanctions

The US has imposed a comprehensive blockade and illegal sanctions on Cuba for more than 60 years, inflicting ...

China lodges stern representations over Japanese FM’s hype of ‘South China Sea Arbitral Award’ 10 years after its issuance, Japan’s joint statement with certain countries

An official in charge of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned ...

‘Quad not targeting China’ is lying through teeth, even US media does not believe it: Chinese FM

Quad is identified as the premier regional grouping that plays a leading role in the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy. ...