NED report rife with lies, fallacies and disinformation: Chinese FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that the so-called report related to China and Russia released by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is made with malicious motives and constitutes egregious conduct, to which China expresses firm opposition.The NED fabricated and released the report, which is rife with lies, fallacies and disinformation. It deliberately concocts and hypes the so-called narrative of "authoritarian expansion," smears China's foreign exchanges and international cooperation, and stokes the "China threat theory," Lin said.For a long time, under the guise of "promoting democracy," the NED has sought to subvert foreign governments, meddle in other countries' internal affairs, incite division and confrontation, manipulate and disrupt public opinion, and carry out ideological infiltration, bringing grave disasters to many nations. It has a long and sordid track record of misconduct, earned an infamous reputation, and is condemned by the international community, Lin told a Thursday regular press conference.China has consistently pursued friendly cooperation with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, stood ready to share development opportunities with the world, and upheld international fairness and justice. China is widely recognized as a builder of world peace, contributor to global development, and defender of the international order, the spokesperson said."We urge relevant US institutions and individuals to adopt a correct outlook on China, discard prejudice and arrogance, stop political manipulation, and focus more on addressing their own domestic issues," Lin said.Global Times