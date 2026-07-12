CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China lodges stern representations over Japanese FM’s hype of ‘South China Sea Arbitral Award’ 10 years after its issuance, Japan’s joint statement with certain countries
By Global Times Published: Jul 12, 2026 10:56 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry


An official in charge of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the Chief Minister of the Embassy of Japan in China over Japanese Foreign Minister's hype of so-called "Arbitral Award on the South China Sea" 10 years after its issuance and Japan's joint statement issued in collusion with certain other countries, lodging stern representations and expressing strong dissatisfaction and protest, adding that China will resolutely and forcefully counter Japan's provocations and firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

The Chinese side said that Japan bears historical crimes relating to the South China Sea and has never been clearly settled, leaving it with no ground whatsoever to make unwarranted remarks on the issue, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Japan's egregious words and deeds challenge the post-war international order and the rule of law in international relations, apply double standards, sow discord, undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea, and run counter to the shared interests and aspirations of regional countries. 

Such moves have awakened historical vigilance and aroused strong indignation across the international community, including China, over Japan's acts of aggression and colonial atrocities in modern history. China will resolutely and forcefully counter Japan's provocations and firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, according to the ministry.

The Chinese side also raised stern representations on multiple negative developments concerning Japan, including the Taiwan question, abandoned Japanese chemical weapons left in China, inappropriate remarks made by Japanese Diet parliamentarians on China's ethnic policies, as well as Japan's negative moves in its military and security field, the ministry noted.

Global Times

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