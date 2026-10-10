China adds 10.52 million new urban jobs in first three quarters

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China created a total of 10.52 million new urban jobs in the first nine months of 2026, fulfilling 87.7 percent of its annual target, Li Zhong, vice minister of Human Resources and Social Security, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on Saturday.The average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in the first eight months of the year, indicating overall stability in the employment situation, the official said.China's workforce of professional and technical personnel and skilled workers continues to expand, with the number of professional and technical personnel exceeding 80 million and that of skilled workers surpassing 220 million, including more than 72 million highly skilled workers, according to the official.China will continue to implement a series of initiatives to support youth employment, including for college graduates, and improve employment quality for flexible workers and those in new forms of employment, the official said.The ministry will also launch initiatives to promote employment amid the development of artificial intelligence, provide skills training under the "Skills Brighten the Future" campaign, support migrant workers' employment, improve the provision of high-quality public employment services, and promote the integrated development of human resources services with other sectors. China will implement its employment-first strategy and promote high-quality and full employment, Li stressed.Global Times