China and Pacific Island countries uphold mutual respect; China never treats island nations as an arena for major-power rivalry: Chinese official

A woman stands on the coast of the South Pacific on the main island of the island state of Tonga in February 2026. Photo: VCG

China and Pacific Island countries have always adhered to mutual respect and equal treatment though they differ in natural endowments, history, culture, and social systems, said Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, during the 6th China-Pacific Island Countries Political Leadership Dialogue in Beijing on Saturday.Liu pointed out that the first item of the "four full respects" policy is that China fully respects island countries' sovereignty and independence. China champions the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, and insists on strengthening security dialogue and cooperation with Pacific Island countries on the basis of equality and respect. China never interferes in the internal affairs of Pacific Island countries, nor does it ever treat them as an arena for major power competition.Liu emphasized that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is at the core of China's core interests. "We highly appreciate that Pacific Island countries having diplomatic relations with China firmly abide by the one-China principle, support China's just position, and respect China's core interests and major concerns," Liu said.Global Times